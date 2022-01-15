Commerce Bank Increases Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,242 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,172 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 24.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,282 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock worth $375,529,000 after buying an additional 1,999,652 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 354,300 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,270,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 602.0% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 97,711 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 83,792 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.68.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.54) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.77.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

