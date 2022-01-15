Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 491.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,352 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 0.8% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,675,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 9.5% during the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,501,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

EHC stock opened at $65.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.58.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.30.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

