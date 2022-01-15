Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 20.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 74,166.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,894 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,885,000 after purchasing an additional 187,641 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,949,057 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,988,000 after acquiring an additional 240,660 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,502 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,448 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,463 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX opened at $234.06 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $242.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.