Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 15.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,316 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,108 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $7,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Popular during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

BPOP stock opened at $98.46 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $98.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.67.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. Popular had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $658.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.41%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BPOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $353,892.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $832,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,486 shares of company stock worth $3,336,719 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.