$617.24 Million in Sales Expected for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) to post sales of $617.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Azul’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $595.22 million to $640.69 million. Azul reported sales of $330.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 86.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Azul.

Get Azul alerts:

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $520.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.94 million.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

AZUL opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. Azul has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $29.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Azul during the second quarter valued at $1,274,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Azul during the second quarter valued at $718,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Azul during the second quarter valued at $1,228,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Azul during the second quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Azul by 18.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,768,000 after acquiring an additional 106,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Azul (AZUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.