Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.19 Million

Brokerages forecast that Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) will report $14.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.80 million. Pulmonx posted sales of $9.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full-year sales of $48.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.28 million to $49.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $73.07 million, with estimates ranging from $69.08 million to $77.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LUNG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Pulmonx stock opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.59. Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.57.

In other news, CFO Derrick Sung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $98,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $672,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,159 shares of company stock valued at $3,790,514. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 1,071.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

