ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ICLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ICON Public from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on ICON Public from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICON Public currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $278.17.

ICON Public stock opened at $266.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $283.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.32. ICON Public has a one year low of $168.76 and a one year high of $313.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 67.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.89.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. ICON Public had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ICON Public will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in ICON Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 393.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

