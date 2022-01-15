ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $111.00 at Truist Securities

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.05 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COP. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.26.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $86.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.28. The company has a market cap of $114.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $39.70 and a fifty-two week high of $86.87.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 58.04%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

