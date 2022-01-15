Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:SNLN)

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNLN opened at $15.89 on Friday. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $16.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.02.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $971,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 11,744 shares in the last quarter.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.