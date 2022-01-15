Inspire Investing LLC Buys Shares of 10,032 Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowers Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $29.07 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.03.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.77%.

Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

