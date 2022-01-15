5,808 Shares in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 12,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $35.56 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 88.36% and a return on equity of 187.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,292,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $1,991,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

