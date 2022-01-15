Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Haemonetics by 84.3% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 793,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,911,000 after buying an additional 363,209 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Haemonetics by 286.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 13,914 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Haemonetics by 50.0% during the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,998,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 58.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 35,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 678.8% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 117,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 102,765 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.11.
Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.85 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Haemonetics Profile
Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.
