Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Haemonetics by 84.3% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 793,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,911,000 after buying an additional 363,209 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Haemonetics by 286.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 13,914 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Haemonetics by 50.0% during the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,998,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 58.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 35,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 678.8% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 117,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 102,765 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.11.

NYSE HAE opened at $52.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.10. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 87.82, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.28.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.85 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.