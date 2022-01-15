Inspire Investing LLC Invests $239,000 in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,970 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,286,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,279,000 after buying an additional 16,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 110.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 58,796 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 180.6% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 177,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,285,000 after purchasing an additional 114,393 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex E. Washington III purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.61 per share, for a total transaction of $403,245.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $102.78 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $102.84. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $423.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.30.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

