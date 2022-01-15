Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $548,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,237 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,780,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,053,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,630 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in TJX Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,175,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,180,550,000 after purchasing an additional 398,759 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,157,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,168,030,000 after purchasing an additional 559,895 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,856,710 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,743,259,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in TJX Companies by 16.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,680,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,433 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.45.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $71.18 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $84.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.52 and a 200-day moving average of $69.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

