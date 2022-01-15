Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 6,610 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 354.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GNW opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.88. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $4.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

