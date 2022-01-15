Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,000 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 1,518.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $139.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 13.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.55. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.20 and a 52 week high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $751.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LGIH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.60.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.