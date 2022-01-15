Inspire Investing LLC Takes Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CENT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,333,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,571,000 after purchasing an additional 47,322 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,031,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,622,000 after purchasing an additional 41,032 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 514,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,234,000 after purchasing an additional 165,530 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,947,000 after purchasing an additional 280,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,543,000 after purchasing an additional 33,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of CENT stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $40.68 and a 52-week high of $62.91.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $739.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

