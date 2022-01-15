Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 201 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $218.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of -121.42 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $201.68 and a twelve month high of $387.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.38.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

