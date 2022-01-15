Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLVO. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 17.1% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 57,051 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 95.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 27,762 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 45.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 18,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the second quarter worth about $91,000.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

Shares of SLVO opened at $5.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.37. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $6.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.