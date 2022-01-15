Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Cigna by 10.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,621 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 16.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,763 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.04.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $242.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.96. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The stock has a market cap of $80.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

