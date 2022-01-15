Zacks Investment Research Lowers Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Panbela Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing disruptive therapeutics for patients with urgent unmet medical needs. The company’s initial product candidate, SBP-101, is for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, the most common type of pancreatic cancer. Panbela Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sun BioPharma Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Shares of PBLA opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24. Panbela Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Panbela Therapeutics by 941.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 196,349 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

