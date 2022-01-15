BTIG Research Trims Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Target Price to $150.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research to $150.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.25.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $67.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.07. Natera has a 1-year low of $63.91 and a 1-year high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. Natera’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Natera will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total transaction of $769,237.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $157,536.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,568 shares of company stock valued at $13,042,208. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,283,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Natera by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,887,000 after purchasing an additional 800,134 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Natera by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,514,000 after buying an additional 718,619 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter worth $73,013,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,057,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,825,000 after purchasing an additional 564,045 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

