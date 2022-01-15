Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives $169.59 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.06.

Several analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total transaction of $28,519,430.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 518.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 220.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 322.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $121.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.12. Match Group has a 52-week low of $118.51 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.45, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. The firm had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

