Barclays Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $105.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price increased by Barclays from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MU. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $97.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.18. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $109.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,407 shares of company stock worth $13,232,161 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 98.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $159,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,129 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 11.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 110.8% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 16.4% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,281,000 after acquiring an additional 60,125 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

