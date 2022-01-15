Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mogo Inc. is a financial technology company. It provides financial health apps to consumers with solutions to manage and control their finances. The company’s products including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid VisaCard(R), digital mortgage experience and the MogoCrypto account. Mogo Inc., formerly known as Mogo Finance Technology Inc., is based in VANCOUVER, Columbia. “

MOGO has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Mogo from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mogo in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mogo from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.09.

NASDAQ:MOGO opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Mogo has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $12.29.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Mogo had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Mogo will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mogo by 83.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Mogo during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Mogo during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Natixis bought a new position in Mogo during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Mogo by 1,579.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

