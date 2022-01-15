Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Hits New 52-Week High at $714.00

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 714 ($9.69) and last traded at GBX 703 ($9.54), with a volume of 20489 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 700 ($9.50).

The company has a market cap of £99.29 million and a PE ratio of 37.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 663.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 656.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58.

Portmeirion Group Company Profile (LON:PMP)

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, NambÃ©, and Pimpernel brand names.

