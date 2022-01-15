Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Short Interest Down 51.8% in December

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a decrease of 51.8% from the December 15th total of 8,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $74.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.51, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.70. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $81.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 143.28%.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REXR. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 194,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 37,702 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,103,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,696,000 after purchasing an additional 23,851 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,393,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 15,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $16,790,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on REXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

