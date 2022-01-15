Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 50.9% from the December 15th total of 5,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Transcontinental Realty Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Transcontinental Realty Investors alerts:

Shares of TCI opened at $40.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.66. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $42.92.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.