O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,934 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 84.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.60.

NYSE:RIO opened at $75.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $59.58 and a 1-year high of $95.97.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

