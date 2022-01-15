Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Price Hits $35.06 on Top Exchanges (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 15th. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $39.41 million and $200,653.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be bought for $35.06 or 0.00081470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00063521 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00075024 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,310.28 or 0.07691420 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,986.11 or 0.99878097 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00069327 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

