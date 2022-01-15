II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Lowered to “Hold” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp downgraded shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of II-VI from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of II-VI from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of II-VI from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of II-VI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of II-VI from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Shares of IIVI opened at $71.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.83. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $54.35 and a fifty-two week high of $100.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $795.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.79 million. II-VI had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.00%. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 1,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 350 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $25,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,096 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in II-VI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in II-VI by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in II-VI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in II-VI by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

