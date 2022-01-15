Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target Increased to €75.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) had its price target increased by Barclays from €71.00 ($80.68) to €75.00 ($85.23) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BUD. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($72.73) to €65.00 ($73.86) in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.45.

NYSE:BUD opened at $67.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.95. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $54.08 and a 1 year high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 868.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,639 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $1,427,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 638 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 103.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,326 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 48,462 shares in the last quarter.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

