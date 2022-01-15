Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspira Women’s Health Inc. engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of testing options and bio-analytical solutions for women’s health. Aspira Women’s Health Inc., formerly known as Vermillion Inc., is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of AWH opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.36. Aspira Women’s Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.23.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 449.23% and a negative return on equity of 78.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWH. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $623,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 470,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 73,806 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

