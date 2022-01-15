Zacks Investment Research Lowers Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corsair Gaming, Inc. designs, markets and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems principally in the United States and internationally. Corsair Gaming, Inc. is based in Fremont, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Corsair Gaming from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.56.

Corsair Gaming stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. Corsair Gaming has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $49.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $391.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

