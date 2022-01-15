Hathor (HTR) Hits Market Cap of $295.70 Million

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for about $1.31 or 0.00003049 BTC on popular exchanges. Hathor has a total market cap of $295.70 million and $8.91 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hathor has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00063521 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00075024 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,310.28 or 0.07691420 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,986.11 or 0.99878097 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00069327 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 901,265,824 coins and its circulating supply is 225,320,824 coins. The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

