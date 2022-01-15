ankrETH (aEth) Achieves Market Cap of $95.82 Million

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 15th. One ankrETH coin can now be bought for $3,266.83 or 0.07590460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ankrETH has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. ankrETH has a total market capitalization of $95.82 million and approximately $197,860.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00059996 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ankrETH

ankrETH is a coin. ankrETH's official message board is medium.com/ankr-network . ankrETH's official website is stkr.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

ankrETH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ankrETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ankrETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ankrETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

