CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,423,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 324,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,695,000 after acquiring an additional 15,834 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,398,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,504,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,052,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,773,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

SYF opened at $48.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.56 and its 200-day moving average is $48.32. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

