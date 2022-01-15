Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Prudential were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PUK. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 2,913.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 567,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,865,000 after buying an additional 548,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,518,000 after purchasing an additional 423,164 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Prudential by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,909,000 after purchasing an additional 397,171 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Prudential by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 107,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 72,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Prudential by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,593,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,703,000 after buying an additional 66,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

PUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.60. Prudential plc has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $44.99.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

