CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 924 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,181,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,156,288,000 after purchasing an additional 567,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,443,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,536,972,000 after purchasing an additional 260,822 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,104,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,988,000 after purchasing an additional 309,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,588,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $858,577,000 after acquiring an additional 216,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,526,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,247,000 after acquiring an additional 250,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of SPG opened at $155.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.25 and its 200 day moving average is $142.70. The company has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 106.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.44.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.