CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,515 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Snowflake by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 31.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Snowflake by 16.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Snowflake by 6,735.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 101,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,658,000 after buying an additional 100,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $344,130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,152,392 shares of company stock worth $749,422,907. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNOW opened at $289.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $347.27 and its 200 day moving average is $314.42. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The stock has a market cap of $88.70 billion, a PE ratio of -113.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The company had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.03.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.