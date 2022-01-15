CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.79 Million Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.07% of Ballard Power Systems worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 918.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216,236 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 98.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,593,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,926,000 after acquiring an additional 789,438 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth $14,089,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth $13,395,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 41.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,303,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,747,000 after acquiring an additional 672,447 shares during the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

BLDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

BLDP opened at $10.98 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 88.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.