Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) to post $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.37. Global Ship Lease reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 231.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $8.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.79. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

GSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Ship Lease has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE GSL opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. Global Ship Lease has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $888.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 1,055.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,164 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the second quarter worth about $772,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the second quarter worth about $10,845,000. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

