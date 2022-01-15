RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Cut to $295.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $404.00 to $295.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $361.41.

NYSE:RNG opened at $176.61 on Friday. RingCentral has a one year low of $165.51 and a one year high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.64.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The business had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.80, for a total transaction of $4,643,373.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $314,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,212 shares of company stock valued at $12,253,506. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 843.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

