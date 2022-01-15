BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $78.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BJ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.12.

NYSE:BJ opened at $60.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $37.15 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.27.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 97.54%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $40,071.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,694 shares of company stock worth $1,451,569. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

