The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Receives $15.94 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.94.

HNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday.

In other Honest news, CRO Rick Rexing sold 3,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $34,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $101,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 555,775 shares of company stock valued at $4,647,684 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Honest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Honest by 735.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Honest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Honest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HNST opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Honest has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average is $10.63.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.92 million. Research analysts forecast that Honest will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

