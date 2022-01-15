John Wood Group (LON:WG) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of John Wood Group (LON:WG) in a report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 270 ($3.66) target price on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 330 ($4.48) to GBX 290 ($3.94) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 325 ($4.41) to GBX 300 ($4.07) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.48) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 250 ($3.39) to GBX 300 ($4.07) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 307.88 ($4.18).
John Wood Group stock opened at GBX 242.40 ($3.29) on Friday. John Wood Group has a 1 year low of GBX 171.90 ($2.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 353.30 ($4.80). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 196.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 215.48. The company has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.
About John Wood Group
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.
Featured Story: What is range trading?
Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.