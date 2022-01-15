John Wood Group (LON:WG) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of John Wood Group (LON:WG) in a report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 270 ($3.66) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 330 ($4.48) to GBX 290 ($3.94) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 325 ($4.41) to GBX 300 ($4.07) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.48) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 250 ($3.39) to GBX 300 ($4.07) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 307.88 ($4.18).

John Wood Group stock opened at GBX 242.40 ($3.29) on Friday. John Wood Group has a 1 year low of GBX 171.90 ($2.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 353.30 ($4.80). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 196.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 215.48. The company has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

In other John Wood Group news, insider David Kemp sold 13,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.47), for a total transaction of £24,455.34 ($33,195.79). Also, insider Jacqui Ferguson purchased 1,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 186 ($2.52) per share, for a total transaction of £2,512.86 ($3,410.97). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 29,532 shares of company stock worth $5,883,492.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

