JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €19.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($21.59) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($15.91) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.05) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ENI has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €14.59 ($16.58).

ENI stock opened at €13.16 ($14.96) on Friday. ENI has a 52 week low of €8.16 ($9.27) and a 52 week high of €12.81 ($14.56). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €12.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is €11.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion and a PE ratio of 32.41.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

