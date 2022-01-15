Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Piper Sandler currently has $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered Premier Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ PFC opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.22. Premier Financial has a 52-week low of $23.93 and a 52-week high of $35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.37.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.20 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Premier Financial will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

In related news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $97,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 264.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 186,930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Premier Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,504,000 after buying an additional 33,581 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 61.8% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 225,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after buying an additional 85,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 576.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 41,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

