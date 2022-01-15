Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €15.10 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €15.10 ($17.16) price objective on Südzucker (ETR:SZU) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.57) target price on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €14.00 ($15.91) price target on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €16.40 ($18.64) price target on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €14.53 ($16.52).

SZU stock opened at €13.01 ($14.78) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €13.30 and a 200 day moving average of €13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a PE ratio of -32.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.68. Südzucker has a 52 week low of €11.83 ($13.44) and a 52 week high of €14.62 ($16.61).

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

