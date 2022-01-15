Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $119.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

PNFP has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.22.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $110.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $67.92 and a 12-month high of $111.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.53.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $978,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 26,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $2,677,635.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,778,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,463,000 after acquiring an additional 58,827 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,695,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,844,000 after acquiring an additional 50,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,115,000 after acquiring an additional 347,966 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,301,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,370,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,941,000 after acquiring an additional 229,162 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

